Gold rates down Rs3200 per tola in domestic market

KARACHI: Gold rates in the domestic market registered a decrease of Rs3200 per tola on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to details, per tola price of yellow metal fell to Rs90,300 while 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs2743 to Rs77,417.

On Friday the per tola price of yellow metal decreased by Rs900 to Rs93,500.

Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs770 to Rs1,588, according to bullion traders.

Earlier, on March 12, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had reported an increase of $32 million in its foreign exchange reserves during the week ending on March 6.

According to the central bank, the net reserves held by the SBP climbed to $12.78 billion.

Whereas, commercial banks held $6.11 billion worth of exchange reserves until the 6th of this month.

The State Bank said the country’s net foreign reserves were calculated to be $18.90 billion.

