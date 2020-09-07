Gold rates down Rs600 per tola in domestic market

KARACHI: The per tola gold price registered a decrease of Rs600 to Rs115,000 in the domestic market on Monday, ARY News reported.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of the precious metal decreased by Rs514 to Rs98,594, according to the All Pakistan Jewelers Association.

Meanwhile in international market gold eased on Monday as the dollar strengthened, although economic uncertainties limited losses for the precious metal as investors awaited developments from central banks.

Spot gold was down 0.2% to $1,928.82 per ounce at 2:01 p.m. EDT (1801 GMT), while U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,933.60, with U.S. markets shut for the Labor Day holiday.

Elsewhere, silver rose 0.5% to $27 per ounce, while platinum jumped 1.5% to $908.26 and palladium edged lower by 0.1% to $2,295.13.

Comments

comments