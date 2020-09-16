Gold rates down Rs250 per tola in domestic market

KARACHI: The per tola gold price witnessed a decrease of Rs250 to Rs114,750 in the domestic market on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Likewise, the rate of 10-gram gold decreased by Rs213 to Rs98,379, according to All Pakistan Jewelers Association.

Meanwhile, gold prices in the international market rose on Wednesday, helped by a subdued dollar as investors bet on dovish monetary cues from the U.S Federal Reserve when it announces its policy decision later today.

Spot gold was up 0.4% to $1,963.97 per ounce by 1131 GMT, while U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,973.50 per ounce.

Elsewhere, silver rose 0.1% to $27.27 per ounce, while platinum fell 0.9%, to $969.83 and palladium slipped 1.2% to $2,381.82 per ounce.

