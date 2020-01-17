KARACHI: Gold prices in the domestic market decreased by Rs100 to Rs89,300 per tola on Friday, ARY News reported.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of precious yellow metal also recorded a drop of Rs86 and was traded at Rs76,560.

Meanwhile, gold prices in the global market edged higher today but were on track to post its biggest weekly drop in two months as a long awaited U.S.-China Phase 1 trade deal fuelled risk appetite, Reuters adds.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,555.24 per ounce by 0823 GMT, heading for a weekly drop of 0.4% – its biggest since the week ended Nov. 8.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,555.40.

