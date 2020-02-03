Web Analytics
Gold rates down Rs450/per tola

Gold price

KARACHI: Gold rates decreased by Rs450 to Rs91,100 per tola in the local market on Monday, ARY News reported.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of the precious yellow metal saw a drop of Rs385 and traded at Rs78,103.

Meanwhile, Gold in the global market fell 1% today, retreating from its highest level in nearly four weeks as China’s steps to protect its economy from the impact of the coronavirus epidemic and a buoyant dollar stemmed some inflows into safe haven assets.

Spot gold fell as much as 1% and was down 0.7% at $1,578.26 per ounce as of 1033 GMT.

Prices touched the highest since Jan. 8 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures shed 0.3% to $1,582.90.

