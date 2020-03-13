Web Analytics
Gold rates continue to drop in domestic market

Gold Rates Downward Trend

KARACHI: Gold rates extended a downward trend in the domestic market on Friday as per tola price of yellow metal decreased by Rs900 to Rs93,500, ARY News reported.

Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs770 to Rs1,588, according to bullion traders.

World stocks set for worst week since 2008 financial crisis

Earlier, on March 12, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had reported an increase of $32 million in its foreign exchange reserves during the week ending on March 6.

According to the central bank, the net reserves held by the SBP climbed to $12.78 billion.

Whereas, commercial banks held $6.11 billion worth of exchange reserves until the 6th of this month.

Gold continues on downwards spiral in coronavirus affected market

The State Bank said the country’s net foreign reserves were calculated to be $18.90 billion.

