KARACHI: Gold rates in the domestic market saw a drop of Rs1250 to trade at Rs89,150 per tola on Friday, ARY News reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of precious yellow metal fell by Rs1171 to Rs76,431.

Gold rates had climbed to an all-time high with an increase of Rs2850 per tola on Jan 2. The per tola rate of the precious metal had touched Rs93350.

10 grams of gold had also recorded an upsurge in price with an increase of Rs2442 to reach Rs80032.

International markets also recorded a sizeable increase in the price of gold with an increase of 26 dollars on an ounce.

