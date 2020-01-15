Gold rates edge up in local market

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market on Wednesday edged up by Rs100 to Rs89,300 per tola, ARY News reported.

The rate of 10 grams of yellow metal also increased by Rs86 to Rs76,560.

Meanwhile, Gold prices in the international market were also increased by $1 to $1547 per ounce.

Experts said that gold prices rose from an over one-week low hit in the last session on renewed worries about the US-China trade ties ahead of the signing of an initial agreement.

Earlier on January 14, gold rates in the domestic market had seen a drop of Rs600 to trade at Rs89,200 per tola.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of precious yellow metal had fallen by Rs514 to Rs76,474.

Gold rates had climbed to an all-time high with an increase of Rs2850 per tola on Jan 2. The per tola rate of the precious metal had touched Rs93350.

10 grams of gold had also recorded an upsurge in price with an increase of Rs2442 to reach Rs80032.

