KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market on Wednesday edged up by Rs200 to Rs85,400 per tola, reported ARY News.

The rate of 10 grams of yellow metal also increased by Rs128 to Rs73,173.

On Monday, gold prices fell by Rs150 per tola in the local market and traded at Rs85050.

Meanwhile, gold prices rose to a near one-month high on Wednesday in international market, as U.S. President Donald Trump’s comments dampened hopes for a quick preliminary trade agreement with China, driving support for safe-haven assets.

Spot gold gained 0.3% to $1,482.02 per ounce by 0707 GMT, its highest since Nov. 7, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% to $1,487.90.

President Trump on Tuesday said a deal with China might have to wait until after the U.S. presidential election in November 2020.

