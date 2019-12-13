Gold rates edge up in local market

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market on Friday edged up by Rs100 to Rs84,600 per tola, reported ARY News.

The rate of 10 grams of yellow metal also increased by Rs85 to Rs72,530.

Gold prices on Thursday also increased Rs100 per tola.

Moreover, gold prices in the international market were steady on Friday as a weaker dollar helped offset pressures from an increased appetite for riskier assets following reports of a breakthrough in Sino-U.S. trade negotiations, while palladium scaled a fresh peak.

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,467.20 per ounce by 0452 GMT, but was up about 0.5% so far this week. U.S. gold futures were down 0.1% at $1,471.60.

Sources said on Thursday U.S. negotiators were offering to cut existing tariffs on Chinese goods by as much as 50% and suspend the new tariffs scheduled to go into effect on Sunday in an attempt to secure a “Phase 1” deal first promised in October.

