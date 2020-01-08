Gold rates edge up in local market

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market on Wednesday edged up by Rs700 to Rs92,800 per tola, ARY News reported.

The rate of 10 grams of yellow metal also increased by Rs601 to Rs79,561.

Gold rates on Monday climbed to an all-time high with an increase of Rs2850 per tola and traded at Rs93350.

10 grams of gold also recorded an upsurge in price with an increase of Rs2442.

Meanwhile, gold prices in the international market surged more than 2% on Wednesday, crossing the key $1,600 mark, as investors sought cover in the safe-haven metal after Iran fired rockets at Iraqi airbase which hosts U.S. forces.

Spot gold climbed 1.9% to $1,603.21 per ounce by 0056 GMT. Prices hit their highest since March 2013 at $1,610.90 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures rose 2% to $1,605.80.

The jump in the price of what’s viewed by investors as a safer asset in times of political and economic uncertainty came after Iran’s missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq early on Wednesday. The attack came hours after the funeral of an Iranian commander whose killing in a U.S. drone strike has raised fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East.

