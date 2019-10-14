Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Gold rates edge up in local market

gold

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market edged up by Rs200 to Rs87,000 per tola on Monday, ARY News reported.

The rate of 10 grams of precious yellow metal increased by Rs172 to Rs74,589.

Meanwhile, gold also gained globally as optimism over a potential U.S.-China trade deal waned, while palladium notched an all-time high driven by short supplies of the auto-catalyst metal.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,493.33 per ounce at 01:41 p.m. EDT (1741 GMT), after touching nearly a two-week low of $1,473.90 in the previous session.

U.S. gold futures settled 0.6% higher at $1,497.6 an ounce.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Hafeez Shaikh leaves for US to attend annual meetings of IMF, World Bank

Pakistan

FATF satisfied over Pakistan’s progress towards action plan

Business

Saudi Arabia’s SALIC, Russian fund team up on agri projects

Pakistan

PIA resumes flight operation for Malaysia


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close