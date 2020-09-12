KARACHI: The per tola gold price registered a decrease of Rs600 to Rs114,000 in the domestic market on Monday, ARY News reported.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of the precious metal decreased by Rs512 to Rs97,736, according to the All Pakistan Jewelers Association.

The per tola gold price witnessed an increase of Rs1,400 to Rs114,750 in the domestic market on Thursday.

Meanwhile, gold slipped on Friday in international market on a lack of further stimulus from the European Central Bank and the U.S. government.

Spot gold fell 0.7% to $1,941.07 per ounce byp.m. (1751 GMT); prices were up 0.4% so far this week. U.S. gold futures settled down 0.8% to $1,947.90

Elsewhere, silver fell 0.8% to $26.70 per ounce, while palladium rose 0.8% to $2,311.56.

Platinum was flat at $926.23, but was heading for its best week since the week ending Aug. 7, up 3.4%.

