Gold rates fall in domestic market

KARACHI: The per tola gold price on Tuesday once again registered a decline in the domestic market after some gain a day before, ARY News reported.

According to Chairman All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association, Muhammad Arshad, the per told gold price witnessed a decline of Rs100 in the domestic market.

The new price of per tola gold now stands at 112,500, he said.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of the precious metal decreased by Rs84 to Rs96,450.

Meanwhile, the prices of the precious yellow metal in the international market rose by $1 per ounce to $1889.

Spot gold eased 0.1% to $1,886.83 per ounce by 0744 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.1% to $1,885.40.

Silver fell 0.7% to $24.57 per ounce. Platinum slipped 0.7% to $918.76, while palladium eased 0.4% to $2,322.76.

