KARACHI: Gold rates, extending a downward trend, decreased by Rs70 to Rs90,500 per tola in the local market on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold fell by Rs59 to Rs77,589.

Meanwhile, gold in the global market on Tuesday eased from a near one-week high hit in the previous session due to a stronger dollar and an uptick in equities as China’s factories slowly return to work amid rising death toll from the coronavirus epidemic.

Spot gold edged lower by 0.2% to $1,568.11 per ounce by 0344 GMT. The metal touched its highest since Feb. 4 at $1,576.76 on Monday. U.S. gold futures fell 0.5% to $1,571.70.

Palladium rose 0.2% to $2,359.00 an ounce, silver shed 0.1% to $17.74, and platinum edged higher by 0.3% to $963.46.

