Gold rates move up in local market

KARACHI: Gold prices continued their upward trend as the per tola price of the precious metal on Thursday witnessed an increase of Rs50 to Rs112,950 in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said that the rate of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs31 to Rs96,836.

Meanwhile, gold in international market eased on Thursday as investors opted for the relative shelter of the U.S. dollar from waning risk-on sentiment and after the U.S. Federal Reserve expressed worries over the slow pace of economic recovery.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,840 an ounce. Prices had fallen to their lowest since Jan. 18 at $1,830.80 on Wednesday.

U.S. gold futures shed 0.3% to $1,838.60. Silver   was up 0.1% to $25.26 an ounce, while platinum edged down 0.1% to $1,064.39.

Palladium fell 0.2% to $2,300.04 after touching its lowest since Dec. 21 earlier in the session.

