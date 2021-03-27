Gold rates move up in local market

KARACHI: Gold prices witnessed an upward trend as the per tola price of the precious metal on Saturday witnessed an increase of Rs150 to Rs106,600 in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said that the rate of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs129 to Rs91,392.

Meanwhile, in the International market, gold prices gained slightly on Friday but a stronger dollar and a rise in U.S. Treasury yields put the metal on course for its first weekly decline in three weeks.

Spot gold edged up 0.3% to $1,732.11 per ounce by 1:45 p.m. EDT (1745 GMT) but it was down 0.8% this week. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.4% at $1,732.30.

Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.1% to $24.99, palladium gained 2.1% to $2,663.73 and platinum was up 2.4% at $1,174.26.

