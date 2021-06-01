Gold rates move up in local market

KARACHI: The per tola gold price on Tuesday registered increase of Rs650 to Rs 112,850 in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said that the rate of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs556 to Rs96,750.

In the international market, gold steadied near a 5-month peak on Tuesday, buoyed by a subdued dollar as focus turned to key U.S. economic data due later this week.

Also Read: Pakistan Stock Exchange crosses 48,000 points mark

Spot gold was up 0.05% at $1,908.81 per ounce, having earlier touched its highest since Jan. 8 at $1,916.4. U.S. gold futures were up 0.3% at $1,911.70.

Silver was up nearly 1% at $28.32 per ounce. Palladium fell 0.2% to $2,824.54, while platinum fell 0.8% to $1,177.46.

Rupee weakens against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee depreciated 14 paisas against the United States (US) dollar in the inter-bank currency market on Tuesday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency closed at 154.54 against the greenback, registering depreciation of fourteen paisas over the previous close of Rs154.40.

Comments

comments