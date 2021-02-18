Gold rates move up in domestic market

KARACHI: The per tola gold price on Thursday witnessed an increase of Rs100 to Rs111,200 in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said that the rate of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs81 to Rs94,474 today.

In the International market, the gold increased by $3 per ounce and currently trading at $1885 per ounce.

Read More: Gold prices fall in domestic market

The Pakistani rupee continued to strengthen against the United States (US) dollar on Thursday as it appreciated by 33 paisa against the greenback in the interbank.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the dollar closed at Rs158.93 against the local currency as compared to yesterday’s closing rate of Rs159.26.

Comments

comments