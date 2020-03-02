Gold rates move up in domestic market

KARACHI: Gold rates increased by Rs800 to 92,250 per tola in the domestic market on Monday.

Likewise, 10 grams of the precious yellow metal moved up by Rs686 to Rs79,089.

In the global market, gold rose more than 1%, recovering from its biggest one-day decline in nearly seven years, on the potential for interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve to soften the economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak.

Spot gold was up 0.8% at $1,596.94 an ounce at 1247 GMT and U.S. gold futures rose 2% to $1,598.20.

Amid a broad sell-off across global markets on Friday, gold plunged by more than 4.5% for its biggest daily decline since June 2013 as investors liquidated positions to meet margin calls in other assets.

“The major price slump at the end of last week was overdone. The situation remains in and around coronavirus causing insecurity in the markets … so gold prices are rising,” said Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg.

