Gold rates edge up in local market

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market on Friday edged up by Rs200 to Rs85,150 per tola, reported ARY News.

The rate of 10 grams of yellow metal also increased by Rs172 to Rs73,002.

Meanwhile, Gold prices in the international market were largely subdued on Wednesday, with investors awaiting more details on the U.S.-China trade deal, while palladium retreated from last session’s record peak.

Spot gold edged up 0.1% to $1,477.79 per ounce by 0824 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,482.20. “Gold is in sort of a holding pattern and one of the key reasons behind this is that the macro picture has been positive on the trade deal and it has obviously capped gold prices,” said ING analyst Warren Patterson.

“But the main issue is they are not saying anything significant on the back of this deal and details around the trade deal are still lacking, there’s that element of uncertainty.”

