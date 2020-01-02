Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Gold price reaches Rs88,200 per tola

Gold rates

KARACHI: The gold prices on Thursday increased by Rs100 per tola and traded at Rs88,200 in the local market, ARY News reported.

The price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs86 and traded at Rs75,617 in the domestic market.

The gold prices on Wednesday decreased by Rs200 to Rs88,100 in the local market.

Meanwhile, Gold prices in the international market rose slightly on Thursday as the dollar remained on the back foot on signs of progress in trade ties between the United States and China.

Spot gold gained 0.1% to $1,518.60 per ounce by 0043 GMT. Prices hit their highest since Sept. 25 at $1,525.20 on Dec. 31. U.S. gold futures were down 0.1% to $1,521.60.

Read More: Gold depreciates by Rs200 per tola across country

The dollar started the new year under pressure as investors wagered U.S. economic outperformance could be coming to an end as optimism on trade brightens the outlook for growth globally.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Agriculture sector included into CPEC project: Firdous Ashiq Awan

ScienceTechnology

Gaming firm joins digital bank race

Business

Tax regime for investment in country’s local debt market simplified

Business

Airbus beats goal with 863 jet deliveries in 2019, ousts Boeing from top spot


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close