Gold price reaches Rs88,200 per tola

KARACHI: The gold prices on Thursday increased by Rs100 per tola and traded at Rs88,200 in the local market, ARY News reported.

The price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs86 and traded at Rs75,617 in the domestic market.

The gold prices on Wednesday decreased by Rs200 to Rs88,100 in the local market.

Meanwhile, Gold prices in the international market rose slightly on Thursday as the dollar remained on the back foot on signs of progress in trade ties between the United States and China.

Spot gold gained 0.1% to $1,518.60 per ounce by 0043 GMT. Prices hit their highest since Sept. 25 at $1,525.20 on Dec. 31. U.S. gold futures were down 0.1% to $1,521.60.

The dollar started the new year under pressure as investors wagered U.S. economic outperformance could be coming to an end as optimism on trade brightens the outlook for growth globally.

