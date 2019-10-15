Gold rates remain unchanged in local market

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market remained unchanged at Rs87,000 per tola on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of precious yellow metal also remained unchanged at Rs74,589.

Yesterday, per tola price of gold increased by Rs200 to Rs87,000 whereas the rate of 10 grams of yellow metal increased by Rs172 to Rs74,589.

Meanwhile, gold in the global market steadied today, moving in a tight range, after hopes of progress in U.S-China trade talks were tempered and ahead of a summit that will determine how Britain leaves the European Union.

Palladium hit a record high, continuing its stellar run driven by a sustained supply crunch.

Spot gold edged up 0.1% to $1,494.29 per ounce as of 1003 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,498.40.

Comments

comments