KARACHI: Gold rates in the domestic market fell by Rs100 to Rs90,600 per tola on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of precious yellow metal dropped by Rs85 to Rs77,674.

Meanwhile, gold in the global market inched higher on Thursday as investors evaluated the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak as the death toll jumped past 500, but the gains in bullion were capped by China’s decision to halve tariffs on U.S. imports.

Spot gold was up 0.2% to $1,559.50 per ounce by 0835 GMT. Prices fell to $1,546.90 on Wednesday, the lowest since Jan. 21. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,563.30.

The death toll from the virus in mainland China jumped to 563, as experts stepped up efforts to combat a disease that has shut down Chinese cities and forced thousands more into quarantine around the world.

