Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Gold rates move up in domestic market

Gold Price

KARACHI: The per tola gold price on Friday registered an increase of Rs 1,900 to Rs 109,500 in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said that the rate of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs 1,628 to Rs 93,875.

In the international market, gold edged up on Friday en route to a third straight weekly gain, supported by a subdued U.S. dollar and Treasury yields as concern receded over tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Spot gold ticked 0.1% higher to $1,877.70 per ounce by 1158 GMT and was up 1.9% on the week. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,878.90, according to Reuters.

Read More: Gold price rises in domestic market

Earlier on May 10, gold prices witnessed an upward trend as the per tola price of the precious metal had witnessed an increase of Rs100 to Rs106,100 in the domestic market.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad had said that the rate of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs86 to Rs90,963.

Comments

comments

You might also like
International

Turkey bans most plastic imports

Business

Pakistan’s GDP growth has come in at 3.94 per cent: Asad Umar

Business

Pakistan, ADB sign $300 mln agreement for Balakot hydropower project

Business

ECC approves agreement with K-Electric for clearance of dues: sources 

[X] Close