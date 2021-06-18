Gold rates move up in domestic market

KARACHI: The per tola gold price on Friday registered an increase of Rs 700 to Rs 108,200 in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said that the rate of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs 601 to Rs 92,764.

In the international market, gold struggled for direction in choppy trading on Friday en route to its worst week in nine months as the dollar resumed its rally while investors took stock of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s hawkish outlook.

Spot gold edged 0.2% down to $1,770.60 per ounce by 10:28 a.m. EDT (1428 GMT), stalling an initial uptick on some bargain buying. Prices were down 4.5% for the week, having slid over 2% on Thursday, according to Reuters.

Read More: Gold prices witness steep decline in domestic market

Earlier on June 17, the per tola gold price had registered a decrease of Rs 2,200 to Rs 107,500 in the domestic market.

All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad, while sharing the price of the precious metal, had said that the rate of 10 grams of gold also decreased by Rs 1,886 to Rs 92,2163 that day.

