Gold price reaches Rs90,900 per tola

KARACHI: The gold prices on Saturday increased by Rs650 per tola and currently trading at Rs90,900 in the local market, ARY News reported.

Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of yellow metal rose by Rs558 to Rs77,932.

Meanwhile, gold prices in the global market increased by $13 to $1,572 per ounce.

Earlier on January 24, gold rates in the local market had increased by Rs100 to Rs90,250 per tola.

Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of yellow metal had also registered an increase of Rs85 and traded at Rs77,374.

Meanwhile, gold rates in the global market had edged down on Friday as the dollar had rose and appetite for riskier assets improved after the World Health Organisation tempered fears of a global coronavirus outbreak.

Spot gold was 0.1% lower at $1,561.18 per ounce by 1039 GMT but holding above the key $1,550 support level and en route to a post small weekly gain of about 0.3%.

