Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Gold rises Rs200 per tola

Gold price

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs200 to Rs87,100 per tola on Monday, ARY News reported.

The price of 10 grams gold rose by Rs176 to Rs74,674.

Meanwhile, gold prices in the global market were steady today, holding in a narrow range, as traders awaited more clarity on Brexit and U.S.-China trade ties, Reuters adds.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,492.04 per ounce as of 1122 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% at 1,495.50.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent an unsigned letter to the European Union on Saturday requesting a delay to Brexit, after a defeat in parliament over the sequencing of the ratification of his EU divorce deal.

Johnson will again try to put his Brexit deal to a vote in parliament on Monday.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Business

Rich Chinese outnumber wealthy Americans for first time

Business

NAB forms committee to address concerns of business community

ScienceTechnology

Facebook’s Libra won’t be controlled by a single company

Top News

IMF hails Pakistan’s economic reforms, assures continued support


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close