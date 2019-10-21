Gold rises Rs200 per tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs200 to Rs87,100 per tola on Monday, ARY News reported.

The price of 10 grams gold rose by Rs176 to Rs74,674.

Meanwhile, gold prices in the global market were steady today, holding in a narrow range, as traders awaited more clarity on Brexit and U.S.-China trade ties, Reuters adds.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,492.04 per ounce as of 1122 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% at 1,495.50.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent an unsigned letter to the European Union on Saturday requesting a delay to Brexit, after a defeat in parliament over the sequencing of the ratification of his EU divorce deal.

Johnson will again try to put his Brexit deal to a vote in parliament on Monday.

