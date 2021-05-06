Owner turns out to be mastermind of 3kg gold robbery in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Thursday claimed to have ‘solved’ a case of a recent three kg gold robbery in Gul Centre, located near Teen Talwar monument as the complainant turned out to be the mastermind of the robbery, ARY News reported.

Following the incident, the owner of the jewellery shop named Asif approached the police and registered an FIR about the dacoity. The investigation police of South Zone launched investigations into the robbery and recovered the looted gold from a trade centre located at city’s II Chundrigar Road.

In the investigation, it was revealed that Asif, the complainant along with his accomplice Waseem carefully orchestrated the dacoity.

Yesterday, unidentified criminals broke into a gold jewellery shop near Teen Talwar monument in Karachi and went away with gold of millions of rupees.

A case was registered at the Clifton police station over the complaint of Asif who stated in the First Information Report (FIR) that he returned to his home after closing the jewellery shop before iftaar on May 3.

He had added that he found four locks of his gold jewellery shop broken on the next day on May 3. The burglars had stolen nearly 12-kilogram of gold jewellery.

