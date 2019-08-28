Gold scales new peak of Rs90,150/ tola

KARACHI: Gold price increased by a record Rs1,150 to cross the Rs90,000-mark in the local market on Wednesday, reported ARY News.

According to details, gold price rose by Rs1,150 to Rs90,150/ tola – its all-time high in the country.

Similarly, price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs986 to Rs77,289.

Reuters adds: Gold in the global market held close to a more than six-year high on Wednesday, after rising more than 1% in the previous session, as fears of a possible recession and the trade conflict between China and the United States drove investors to safe haven assets.

Spot gold was flat at $1,542.33 per ounce as of 1222 GMT. On Monday it touched $1,554.56, its highest since April 2013.

U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,555.

Comments

comments