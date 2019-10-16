Gold slips to 86,600 per tola

KARACHI: The Gold prices on Wednesday slashed by Rs400 and traded at Rs 86,600 per tola, ARY News reported.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of precious yellow metal also slashed by Rs344 to stand at Rs74,245.

Read More: Gold rates remain unchanged in local market

On Monday, the per tola price of gold increased by Rs200 to Rs87,000 whereas the rate of 10 grams of yellow metal increased by Rs172 to Rs74,589.

Meanwhile, gold prices in the global market edged higher on Wednesday after shedding nearly 1% in the previous session, as it remained unclear if Britain could avoid postponing its departure from the EU beyond Oct. 31.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,484.49 per ounce as of 0130 GMT. U.S. gold futures were 0.3% higher at $1,488.10 per ounce.

Asian shares were upbeat as Britain and the EU made headway on a Brexit deal ahead of a leaders’ summit. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.3%.

