Gold edges up in domestic market

KARACHI: Gold prices in the domestic market increased by Rs 50 to Rs 97,550 per tola on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of yellow metal also registered an increase of Rs 43 and traded at Rs 86,633.

Meanwhile, gold climbed in the global market registering an increase of 02 US dollars per ounce and traded at 1,730 dollars.

Earlier on May 28, gold prices had increased by Rs700 to Rs96,700 per tola in the domestic market. Likewise, the price of 10 grams of yellow metal had risen by Rs600 to Rs82,904.

Meanwhile, gold had rebound in the international market owing to deteriorating U.S.-China relations. Spot gold had up at $1,724 per ounce, recovering from a two-week low of $1,693.22 touched in the previous session. Gold prices had increased by $19 that day.

