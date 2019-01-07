LOS ANGELES: Queen musical “Bohemian Rhapsody” and US segregation-era comedy “Green Book” took home the top Golden Globes on Sunday on a night of upsets that saw presumed favorite “A Star is Born” largely shut out, and big wins for Netflix



Tears and astonishment marked the winners podium as Glenn Close for “The Wife” beat front-runner Lady Gaga as best drama actress, and “Green Book” triumphed over more high profile comedies “Vice” and “The Favourite.”

Rami Malek, who won best drama actor for his role as late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in 20th Century Fox film “Bohemian Rhapsody,” dedicated his award to the British singer, who died of AIDS in 1991.

“I love you, you beautiful man. This is for you, and because of you, gorgeous,” Malek said.

Michael Douglas, known for dramatic roles in movies such as “Wall Street,” won best actor in a TV comedy for his work as an aging acting coach on “The Kominsky Method,” his first role for a streaming outlet. The show was released on Netflix in November and also won the best TV comedy or musical award.

“I love the challenge at this point in my career,” Douglas told reporters backstage. “I think comedy is much more difficult than drama. This meant really a lot to me.”

Netflix also won two film awards for black-and-white, Spanish-language movie “Roma.” The streaming pioneer finished the night with five Globe trophies, more than any other single distributor.

“The Americans” producer Joe Weisberg thanked FX and Fox executives for supporting his show, a drama set in the 1980s that just aired its sixth and final season and took the gong for best TV drama series.

The series starred Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys as Soviet spies paired together by their bosses in an arranged marriage and sent to the suburbs of Washington, D.C.

“You nurtured and loved this show and we love you guys,” Weisberg said.

For returning shows, the awards provide distributors with bragging rights they can use in marketing to try to lure new viewers.

Amazon.com Inc scored two awards, including best TV actress in a comedy for Rachel Brosnahan in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” about a 1950s housewife who becomes a standup comic.

Globes co-host Sandra Oh took home the best dramatic actress honor for her role in murder mystery “Killing Eve,” the lone award for the BBC America cable network, a joint venture between Britain’s BBC Studios and AMC Networks Inc.

AT&T Inc’s HBO and CBS Corp’s Showtime also won one Golden Globe each.

Following is a list of winners in key categories

BEST DRAMA

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL

“Green Book”

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

Rami Malek – “Bohemian Rhapsody”

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

Glenn Close – “The Wife”

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Christian Bale – “Vice”

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Olivia Colman – “The Favourite”

BEST DIRECTOR

Alfonso Cuaron – “Roma”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali – “Green Book”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Regina King – “If Beale Street Could Talk”

BEST ANIMATED FILM

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

BEST FOREIGN FILM

“Roma” – Mexico

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

Shallow – “A Star is Born”

BEST TV DRAMA SERIES

“The Americans” – FX

BEST TV COMEDY/MUSICAL SERIES

“The Kominsky Method” – Netflix

BEST ACTOR, TV DRAMA

Richard Madden – “Bodyguard”

BEST ACTRESS, TV DRAMA

Sandra Oh – “Killing Eve”

BEST ACTOR, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL

Michael Douglas – “The Kominsky Method”

BEST ACTRESS, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL

Rachel Brosnahan – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” – FX

