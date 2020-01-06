Golden Globes: Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor for ‘Joker’

Joaquin Phoenix cemented his Oscar frontrunner status by winning the best drama actor prize at the Golden Globes 2020, for his radical turn in Joker, a dark and controversial take on the comic book super-villain.

Phoenix, like several A-listers, used his speech to address climate change and the Australian wildfires, continuing until producers played him off with music.

“We all know there is no … competition between us,” Phoenix told his fellow nominees, praising their “beautiful, mesmerizing work.”

He also thanked director Todd Phillips, saying: “You convinced me to do this movie and you encouraged me to give everything and to be sincere. And I’m such a pain in the ass.”

This marked Phoenix’s second Golden Globes victory. In 2006, he received the award for best actor in a musical or comedy for playing Johnny Cash in Walk The Line.

He has been nominated for four other Golden Globes: in 2001 for Gladiator, in 2013 for The Master, in 2014 for Her and in 2015 for Inherent Vice.

The film, released on October 4 across United States, has grossed $1.1 billion worldwide.

Comments

comments