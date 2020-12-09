Massive goldfish discovered from US lake

In an amazing discovery, a massive 9-pound goldfish was found during a population survey of the animals in a lake in the United States.

The fish was found by researchers doing a population survey of animals in a lake, located in a park in South Carolina county.

Greenville County Parks said the unusually large fish of its kind was found swimming in Oak Grove Lake Park in Greenville during a fish population survey.

Anyone missing their goldfish? This 9lb goldfish was found in Oak Grove Lake during some recent testing at our lakes. The work included electrofishing, a method of measuring the health of the fish population. Posted by Greenville Rec on Monday, 7 December 2020

Greenville Rec, which oversees the park, posted a photo of the fish to Facebook.

“Anyone missing their goldfish? This 9 [pound] goldfish was found in Oak Grove Lake during some recent testing at our lakes,” the post said.

Read More: Giant spider drags much-bigger goldfish from pond

Ty Houck, an official with Greenville County Parks, said no other fish of this kind were found during the survey.

“At the advice of professionals, we decided to leave the bachelor, or bachelorette, back where we found it,” Huock told local media. “Obviously, they’re really happy here.”

Comments

comments