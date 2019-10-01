Web Analytics
‘You’re my hero’: Famous golfer Gary Player lauds PM Khan

Famous golfer Gary Player appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan calling him ‘my hero’.

In a video message addressing PM Khan, the player said: “I have been following your true leadership and I am so proud of you what you are doing in your region.”

Gary said that his support will always be there for the prime minister. “God bless my friend, you are one of my heroes as  Nelson Mandela”

He also acknowledged massive challenges faced by the prime minister and said that at least it would take another two years to get his message accross. The renowned golfer offered his wishes to PM Khan and said: “May strength be with you.”

 

