KARACHI: A water pipeline has reportedly burst on Friday near the Golimar Underpass area of Karachi’s central district leaving both sides of the road dysfunctional for the traffic flow, ARY News reported.

The under bypass has been filled with water in the aftermath of a pipeline burst rendering the roads broken for usage.

Both the roads have been closed off for traffic, ARY News learned.

Separately on traffic from other parts of Pakistan, air and road traffic status have disrupted owing to poor visibility owing to dense fog in different parts of Punjab including Lahore while the visibility rate at Allama Iqbal International Airport reduced to as low as 50 metres.

Seven flights were cancelled and 13 delayed due to poor visibility caused by heavy fog.

Some sections of motorways have been closed as traffic was halted at M-2 from Thokar Niaz Baig to Pindi Bhattian, Lahore to Sialkot Motorway and Lahore to Jaranwala M-3, according to Motorway Police spokesperson.

Moreover, the fog blankets different routes of the National Highway including Thokar Niaz Baig, Chaung, Maraka, Bhattian, Manga Mandi, Pattoki, Jambar, and Phool Nagar which reduces the visibility rate to 30 metres.

