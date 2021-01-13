Web Analytics
Finally some good news for Cyberpunk 2077 fans!

and
cyberpunk 2077 game

Polish video game maker CD Projekt is working with Sony to bring back its troubled Cyberpunk 2077 game to PlayStation Store, but no date has been agreed, its chief executive Adam Kicinski told PAP news agency on Wednesday.

Sony pulled Cyberpunk 2077 from its PlayStation Store last month after complaints about glitches, while Xbox maker Microsoft has offered refunds.

 

“”We have no knowledge of a specific date to return to the PlayStation Store. We are in constant contact with representatives of Sony Interactive Entertainment and we are working to ensure that our title returns to the Sony store as soon as possible,” Kicinski told PAP.

He added the company was still on track to release patches to Cyberpunk 2077 in January and February.

 

