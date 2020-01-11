Transporters call on governor Sindh as exports suffer from ongoing strike  

KARACHI: A delegation of good transporters on Monday called on Governor Sindh Imran Ismail as the business community claimed that the transporters strike is affecting the exports in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

The transporters delegation met with the governor Sindh, who was accompanied by the Federal Minister of Privatization Mian Muhammad Soomro and Adviser to the prime minister Razzaq Dawood at Governor House.

The delegation presented their charter of demand to the federal government team negotiating with them. They also applauded the role of the governor Sindh in facilitating the meeting aimed at resolving their issues.

On the other hand, Vice President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce (FPCCI) Khurram Ijaz said that the economy was stalled due to the ongoing strike of the transporters as daily transportation of 4500 containers from the port is halted.

“The strike is causing loss to the country’s economy as exporters are facing difficulties in transporting their goods to the port,” he said.

He demanded to include FPPCCI representatives in the ministerial committee formed to resolve the matters.

Earlier in the day, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production Abdul Razak Dawood said talks are underway with protesting goods transporters to end their strike.

“Matters with the transporters will be resolved soon”, Abdul Razak Dawood said while talking to newsmen in Karachi, here today.

On exports, the adviser said to further boost the country’s exports, we are looking to get access to the more international markets.

He said the incumbent government is trying hard to tackle the gas shortage issue and added that supply of gas to Punjab’s industries has resumed.

Cargo supplies remained suspended across the country as goods transporters’ strike continued on a sixth consecutive day.

