Google marks Pakistan Independence Day with doodle

The most popular search engine and tech-giant Google is celebrating Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day by dedicating a doodle.

The doodle which is green in colour features a picture of the historic Khyber Pass with Pakistan’s flag flying high on it’s top to mark August 14.

The nation is celebrating Independence Day as ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ to express full support to Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.

In the past, Google has paid tribute to renowned Pakistani celebrities on their birthdays and anniversaries including legendary musician Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, Shehenshah-e Ghazl Mehdi Hassan and prominent artist Syed Sadequain Ahmed Naqvi with its doodles.

