Google Doodle pays tribute to Saadat Hasan Manto on 108th birthday

Google paid tribute to Pakistani writer, playwright and poet Saadat Hasan Manto with a doodle on his 108th birth anniversary.

The doodle was designed by Pakistani illustrator, Shehzil Malik. Taking to Instagram, she wrote “Today is Saadat Hasan Manto’s 108th birthday and I was asked to draw the Google Doodle to commemorate the occasion!”

“Manto is a hero to me, so this was a huge honor! Go find the artwork on the Google homepage- and if you haven’t read Manto, you need to get on that immediately!” the designer said about the late author.

Born into a middle-class Muslim family in the predominantly Sikh city of Ludhiana on May 11, 1912, Manto’s unique writing style and rebellious nature got him fame.

He usually wrote short stories and modern fiction. Some of his works include Thanda Gosht, Sarkandon Ke Peechay, Sarak Kay Kinaray, Beghair Ijazat and Shikari Auratain.

He is the subject of two biographical films: Manto, directed by Sarmad Khoosat and the 2018 film Manto, directed by Nandita Das.

