Google helps police arrest mobile snatchers in Karachi

KARACHI: Google image saving feature helped police to identify and arrest the two suspects involved in mobile snatching in Karachi, ARY news reported on Saturday.

According to the details, two street criminals, Nadeem and Majid, on December 27, had snatched a mobile from a woman in Defence area of Karachi and flew from the scene.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Central said that the mobile snatchers took selfie and pictures from the stolen mobile, unaware of the fact that their selfie were getting saved on Google drive.

He said that a police team using the location locator and National Database and Registration Authority’s (NADRA) data reached right to the doorsteps of the mobile snatchers and took them into custody.

Police recovered weapons and large number expensive mobile phones from their possession.

Comments

comments