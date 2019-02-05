Google Maps users find terrifying figures on abandoned Russian beach

It was a very strange sight on a deserted Russian beach. At first, you may find the beach completely normal, however when you see details of the beach, things get a bit weird as you find some very unusual figures at work there.

The screenshot of the beach covered in umbrellas shows a woman playing on the beach with a boy and a girl. At an instant it seems totally fine to see a nice family day out, but when you look closely you find that the figures are transparent in nature.

Mirror reported that shots from nearby show a beach covered in umbrellas but there is nobody else in sight. “There is also a large building, but it appears to be boarded up and derelict.”

People may suggest the strange figures are some supernatural beings, but it’s very likely that the strange image has been caused by a glitch.

Google Maps is a web mapping service developed by Google. It offers satellite imagery, street maps, 360° panoramic views of streets (Street View), real-time traffic conditions (Google Traffic).

Here’s what Google tells about the images whether they are taken in real time or not: “You can see a large collection of imagery in Google Earth, including satellite, aerial, 3D, and Street View images. Images are collected over time from providers and platforms. Images aren’t in real time, so you won’t see live changes.

