Google pays homage to legendary Waheed Murad with a Doodle

Known as Pakistan’s chocolate hero, the legendary Waheed Murad is being honored today by Google’s Doodle on the instance of his 81st birthday.

When you open Google’s homepage and hover your cursor on the Doodle, you will notice a pop-up text, ‘Waheed Murad’s 81st birthday’.

Murad began his spectacular career with the film Insan Badalta Hai in 1960. In this movie, however, he was a producer. It was not until 1961 that he embarked on his career as an actor when he starred in the movie Aulaad. He was cast in the movie as a supporting actor. From Aulaad to Zalzala, Waheed Murad acted in as many as 125 films and each role of his was powerful. He also worked in 8 Punjabi films and one Pashto film.

On 17th September 1964, he married Salma Begum. Songs such as Ko Ko Korina, Akele Na Jana, and many others made him an icon of the Pakistani film industry. For acting with such finesse in romantic films, he was also dubbed as ‘Chocolate Hero.’

It was also Waheed Murad’s film Rishta Hai Pyar Ka which became the first-ever Pakistani movie to be filmed abroad. The first colored movie was Tum Hi Ho Mahboob Meray.

Among some of his most famous and brilliant movies are Dil Mera Dharkan Teri, Heera Aur Pathar, Armaan, Andaleeb, Mastana Mahi, Insaniat, Devar Bhabhi and others. Heera Aur Pathar was Murad’s first film in which he played a protagonist and won a Nigar award for it.

He went on to win the Nigar award multiple times, in 1964 with the movie Heer Aur Pathar, Armaan (1966), Andalaeeb (1969) and Mastana Mahi (1971) for his excellent acting. In 2002, he was awarded the Lifetime Legend award.

Waheed Murad was born on 2nd October 1938 in Sialkot. After graduating from S.M.Arts College in Karachi, he secured his MA qualification from Karachi University. He passed away on 23rd November 1983 and 27 years after his passing, Waheed Murad was posthumously awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz in November 2010.

