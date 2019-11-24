Web Analytics
Google pays tribute to Parveen Shakir on birthday

Parveen Shakir

Google on Sunday paid tribute to Legendary poetess Parveen Shakir with a doodle on her 67th birthday.

Parveen Shakir was born on 24 November 1952 in Karachi. She was one of those female poets who could be regarded as pioneers in defying tradition by expressing the “female experience” in Urdu poetry.

During her educational career, Shakir earned three master’s degrees in English Literature, Linguistics and Bank Management, and a Ph.D. in Bank Administration.

Shakir joined the civil services of Pakistan in 1976 in the customs department. She was appointed as the second secretary in the department in 1986.

Her poetry is a reflection of feminine perspective on love, romance, aloofness, separation and intimacy.

This prominent name of poetry died in a road accident when she was heading to her work in Islamabad on 26th December 1994.

The road on which the accident took place is named after her as Parveen Shakir Road.

