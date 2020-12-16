Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Google resolves problem with Gmail after outage

Google gmail

Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Tuesday it had resolved a problem with Gmail due to which some of its users had faced issues with the mailing platform, just a day after a global outage affected YouTube, Gmail and Google Drive.

Downdetector.com, a website that tracks outages, showed there were more than 13,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Gmail.

Also Read: Oops! YouTube, Gmail links down worldwide

“Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google, and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better,” Google said.

Many of Google’s services were on Monday hit by an outage that affected thousands for nearly an hour.

Comments

comments

You might also like
ScienceTechnology

Antibiotic azithromycin fails to help in severe COVID-19

Health

Dogs can sniff out COVID-19

Must Read

Immune system can cause broad damage in COVID-19

ScienceTechnology

China search giant Baidu considers making own electric vehicles


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close