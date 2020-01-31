Global tech giant Google’s Area 120 team has launched a new Tangi app for showcasing quick do-it-yourself (DIY) short videos to replicate TikTok.

Chinese short video TikTok has overtaken Instagram in various markets including India and global tech giant Google is looking to replicate the success of TikTok with its new social platform, Tangi. Tangi is an experimental social video sharing app that showcases quick do-it-yourself (DIY) videos that help people learn new things every day.

The newly-launched app, Tangi, is a new social platform for video sharing which will help people to learn new things every day. It is said to be the part of an experimental project of Google’s Area 120 team which began development work in 2019. Google has partnered with creators for making videos and to boost its popularity in the launching phase of Tangi.

Currently, the app is only available on the Apple App Store for iOS devices, however, the netizens can use the app through its website. The platform shows a huge collection of videos from the creators who have partnered with Google despite Tangi is not accepting any videos by its users.

However, it is earlier to say whether the new app manages to beat ByteDance-run TikTok app or not. Tangi is primarily focusing on DIY content with an educational approach to the internet users which might help it to stay out of the governments’ radar that put TikTok under the scanner.

