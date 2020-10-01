Google launches Google TV, new Chromecast, Pixel 5 smartphone
Google on Wednesday launched Google TV, which would show content from streaming services including Netflix and Walt Disney’s Disney+.
The tech giant also unveiled a new Chromecast streaming device that will now come with a remote control. It will cost $49.99 (£38.74) in the United States and will be available in other countries by the end of the year.
Here’s the big picture on the #Pixel5G camera features:
👈👉 Ultrawide Lens
🌃 Night Sight in Portrait Mode
⭐️ Astrophotography
💡 Portrait Light
⟪⟫ HDR+ with exposure bracketing
🎥 Cinematic Pan for video stabilizationhttps://t.co/cz8Laeh05I pic.twitter.com/ru0CQj6epD
— Made By Google (@madebygoogle) September 30, 2020
In addition, Google also introduced 5G-enabled phone Pixel 5, with a starting price of $699.
Earlier in August, Google launched its first 5G-enabled phone, Pixel 4a (5G), with a starting price of $499, and also introduced a non-5G version of 4a at $349, looking to broaden its appeal among budget-conscious customers.
While Google’s lower-priced devices have been top sellers, its higher-priced phones have gained little traction versus those from industry leaders such as Samsung Electronics and Apple because of limited marketing and stiff competition.