Goons beat teacher in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: In the occupied valley, a teacher of a private school in Baramulla suffered a blood clot in his head after he was beaten by some goons at a village in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Kashmir Media Service reported that the teacher was thrashed because he was preventing the goons from filming female students on way back from a school picnic.

Sheikh Irfan, a physics teacher at Hanfia Model Higher Secondary School, Kreeri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, was hit with an iron rod in Raiyar village of Budgam after he along with his colleagues objected to the filming of the girls, Jehangir Ahmad, Irfan’s colleague told media.

He said Irfan was hit with an iron rod on his head leaving him grievously injured.

