Gorakh Hills turn white with season’s first snowfall

DADU: The Gorakh hill station, popularly called the Murree of Sindh, received the season’s first snowfall here on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Tourists and other people including women and children are coming in huge numbers from different areas of Sindh and are busy taking pictures with their mobile phones during snowfall.

The resort is located at 5,800 feet above sea level in the Khirthar range, 90 kilometres from Dadu town.

The Gorakh Hill Station has been a majestic mountain site in Dadu district of Sindh, which is being developed for several years to provide the people of Sindh a hill station in their backyard.

Meanwhile, mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in North Balochistan, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

Read More: NAB launches probe against Gorakh Hill Development Authority

However, fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab.

Gorakh Hill Station

Gorakh is located in Kirthar mountain range at an elevation of 1734m, along the border of Sindh and Balochistan.

Gorakh is still an under-developed hill station project. It is situated on one of the highest plateaus of Sindh, spread over 2,500 acres of land, and due to its surroundings it is a unique adventure point for nature lovers.

It is about 423 km distance from Karachi. The Hill station attracts large number of tourists from the city due to its pristine environs.

Comments

comments